Death Notices received March 4-10
AGARD, Duwyane, 22, of Summerville died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
BARTON, Justin David, 39, of Summerville, a general contractor and husband of Kellie Brown Barton, died March 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BASSFORD, Marc Joseph Jr., 28, of Ladson died March 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BURBIDGE, Brad Jamison, 36, of Ladson died March 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
BUTLER, Dolores Costello, 82, of Summerville, wife of Doronice Butler, died March 8. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
CARSON, Julia, 74, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
COUCH, Kevin Bruce Jr., 27, of Summerville died March 3. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DeWITT, Daniel Alan, 42, of Summerville died Feb. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FRANKS, Barbra Thompson, 78, of Summerville, a bookkeeper with John Couch Accounting and widow of Hilburn Franks, died March 2. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
GIBSON, James Robert Jr., 71, of Summerville, an Army retiree, died March 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GOODWIN, Archie Mitchell, 78, of Summerville, an Army Reserve veteran, salesman and husband of Diane Parker Goodwin, died March 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GRIFFIN, Jaqueline Prine, 90, of Harleyville, a mail carrier and widow of Charles R. Griffin, died March 2. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
GROOMS, Tracey T., 56, of Adams Run, a construction worker, died March 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
JOHNSON, Vivian Winnie, 75, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
KENNEDY, Virginia Lee Saul, 85, of Ladson died March 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
KINARD, Larry E., 86, of Summerville died March 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LUDLUM, Carl, 68, of Summerville, husband of Dianne Ludlum, died March 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MACK, Cherrie L. Ford, of Summerville, wife of Ezekiel Mack, died March 6. Arrangements by Aiken Capers Funeral Home.
McGLYNN, Nancy Eileen Leddy, 82, of Ladson, widow of James McGlynn, died March 3. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
MCKENDRICK, Lillie M., 88, of Summerville, widow of Harry McKendrick, died March 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MELLARD, Alma E., 92, of Summerville, a former cosmetologist and widow of Charles Mellard, died March 3. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MUNDY, Vermelle D., 82, of Summerville, a homemaker and widow of Harvey E. Mundy, died March 2. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
PEAGLER, Deborah Louise, 54, of Summerville, wife of Elvis L. Peagler, died March 4. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
ROY, Arthur Joseph, 73, of Summerville, husband of Jeanne Roy, died March 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SWEATMAN, Martha W., 79, of St. George, owner and operator of Sweatman’s Grocery and widow of Fitzhugh Sweatman, died March 3. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
TYLER, Joseph, 64, of Summerville died March 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
VAUGHN, Barbara M., 83, of Summerville died March 9. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.