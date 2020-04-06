Death Notices received April 1-7.
DANTZLER, Lavinia M., 67, of Summerville died March 30. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
HART, Nora Armel MacDonald, 90, of Summerville, a former employee with the Thule Air Force Base and widow of Thomas H. Hart, died March 21. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HONOUR, Patricia Brooks, 86, of Summerville, widow of Benjamin T. Honour, died March 31. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
KIDD, Jeffrey Wayne, 63, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and husband of Debbie Kidd, died March 26. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation.
MOORE, Thelma King, 90, of Summerville died March 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
JENSEN, Joyce Elaine Ward, 85, of Ladson, a former firefighter with Caromi Fire Dept., EMT with Berkeley County, dispatcher with Charleston County EMS and wife of Duane C. Jensen, died March 30. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MORRIS, Thelma June Crowe, 65, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of Thomas E. Morris, died March 31. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.