Death Notices

HARRELSON, James E. Jr., 69, of Ladson died May 31. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
LAMBERTI, Virginia Ann, 72, of Ladson died June 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WALKER, Alvin L. Jr., 45, of Summerville died May 29. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HANKINS, Geraldine Momi, 70, of Summerville died May 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SLADE, George T., 70, of Summerville died June 1. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
GOSS, Albertha, 62, of Summerville died June 3. Arrangements by Pasley’s Mortuary of Charleston.
GREGG, Estell S., of Summerville died May 29. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
RUDD, Jeannette Mizell, 85, of Dorchester died June 3. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
ALEWINE, Carl Wayne, 29, of Dorchester died Jan. 11. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.