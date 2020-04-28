Death Notices received April 22-28. BRYANT, John David, 93, of Harleyville died April 23. Arrangements by Dorothy’s Home For Funerals of Charleston. COLVARD, Steven Wayne, 56, of Summerville, husband of Deborah Colvard, died April 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville. DAVIS, James Benjamin, 72, of Summerville died April 19. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. DENNY, Brenda Groves, 69, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of James O. Denny, died April 18. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. FIRETAG, Audreyette Norton, 74, of Summerville died April 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel. GLENN, Charles, 81, of Ladson, a Navy veteran, turbine operator with SCE&G and husband of Elaine Bokern Glenn, died April 20. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville. GREGG, Angie Ella, 69, of Ridgeville died April 20. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville. HILL, Louise Moore, 98, of Ridgeville, a retired seamstress with Manhattan Shirt Factory and widow of Reynolds W. Hill, died April 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. HUCKS, Freda Lammer, 85, of Summerville, a pediatrics medical assistant and wife of Robert W. Hucks, died April 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home. MAY, Warren H. III, 47, of Ridgeville, a chief petty officer with the Navy Reserve, employee with the Savannah River Site and husband of Kaci Jackson May, died April 16. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. PRINCE, Markley Lawrence, 36, of Ladson died April 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel. REEVE, Don Edward, 64, of Summerville, a former truck driver, died April 23. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center. SANDERS, Frank, 79, of Ridgeville, husband of Sylvia Williams Sanders, died April 21. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville. WILLCUTT, Priscilla D., 69, of Summerville, a former employee of Northwood’s Veterinary Clinic and wife of James M. Willcutt Jr., died April 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
