Death Notices

DIAZ, Melinda, 53, of Summerville died April 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
FLORES, Gennaro, 84, of Summerville, an Air Force veteran, financial accountant and widower of Rose Flores, died April 27. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
FORD, Mack H.L., 68, of Ridgeville, a former truck driver and husband of Barbara Ford, died April 27. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
GIBBS, Anna Katherine, 77, of Summerville, wife of Ronald Gibbs, died April 28. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
GRANT, Jessie, of Lincolnville, husband of Naomi Grant, died Friday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
JACKWAY, Kenneth Paul, 50, of Dorchester, owner/operator of Ken’s Tire Service and husband of Tammy Ricker Jackway, died April 30. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
KING, Brandon S., 25, of Summerville, an electrician, died April 27. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
SCHWENK, James C., 82, of Ladson, an Army veteran, owner of County Welding and husband of Gerladine O’Reardon Schwenk, died April 30. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SCOTT, Gilberte, 80, of Summerville, former inventory department worker with Blue Bell/Wrangler and wife of Bill Scott, died April 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
TEEGARDIN, William Lavonde, 89, of Summerville, husband of Katherine Teegardin, died April 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.