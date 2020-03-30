Death Notices received March 25-31
BAILEY, Sheryl Ann Shields, 58, of Summerville died March 13. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
BURKE, Donald, 87, of Summerville died March 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
CHINNERS, Clevie Dean, 81, of St. George, an Army National Guard veteran, maintenance supervisor with Dorchester County and husband of Betty N. Chinners, died March 24. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
COLLETT, Lonnie Bert, 77, of Summerville died March 23. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
KERLIN, John Alexander, 89, of Summerville, an Air Force veteran, Equifax retiree and widower of Suzanne Reinhardt Kerlin, died March 23. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LEDLOW, Alton Young, 39, of North Charleston died March 18. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
MIMS, Jacquelyn Cockrell, 89, of Ladson, an Air Force veteran, retired administrator with Baptist College and widow of Clarence A. Mims, died Saturday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
MOLLINEDO, Ofelia Soto Villarreal, 47, of North Charleston died March 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MOZEE, Derrick Henry, 56, of Summerville died March 19. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
PIPKIN, Lillian Mills, 92, of Summerville, a seamstress and widow of John C. Pipkin, died March 27. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SEASTRUNK, Richard David, 80, of Summerville, an Army National Guard veteran, a director of federal programs and testing and husband of Anna Arant, died March 27. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SMITH, Mark Anthony Jr., 35, of Summerville, a delivery driver for Berlin G. Myers Lumber Co. and husband of Brandy Lee Lewis, died March 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SUITTER, Gilbert Harry, 77, of Summerville, husband of Kay Suitter, died March 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WATKINS, Heath, 45, of Ladson died March 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WHITFIELD, Sidney Lloyd, 87, of St. George, husband of Debra Whitfield, died March 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WIGGS, Joshua Howard, 18, of Summerville, a machining intern, died March 23. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.