Death Notices received March 18-24
BISCEGLIA, Maria Jennie, 90, of Summerville died March 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CROFT, Geneva Boltin, 94, of Summerville, widow of James M. Croft, died March 19. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel.
CRUTCHFIELD, Douglas Milton, 88, of Summerville, an Army veteran, Westvaco retiree and widower of Marion Towny Crutchfield, died March 17. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
EALEY, Regina E., 48, of Summerville died March 16. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston
KENDRICK, Birtha H., 86, of Summerville died March 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KIZER, Harvey Chester, 86, of St. George, an Army veteran, U.S. government retiree and husband of Bert Riley Kizer, died March 16. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
MANSEAU, Alma Knight, 97, of Ridgeville, a retired automotive business administrator, first married to the late Howard Calcutt and widow of Lewis Manseau, died March 22. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MERLO, Arlene Rita Waddell, 84, of Summerville, wife of Eugene Merlo, died March 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RILEY, Beverly Ann, 81, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of William C. Riley, died March 22. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
ROLLINS, James, 90, of Summerville died March 20. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
RUDD, Leon Jr., of Ridgeville, an Army veteran, navy shipyard retiree and widower of Mary Ellen Rudd, died March 19. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
SERGENT, Danny Ray, 73, of Summerville, an Air Force veteran, machinist and husband of Seri Estepp Sergent, died March 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SOBERANIS, LetItia, 42, of Dorchester died March 20. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
STOTZ, Laurence Elmer, 80, of Summerville, husband of Judith Stotz, died March 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville.
THOMPSON, Shayna Lynette, 53, of Summerville died March 23. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
WALL, Junior Lee, 73, of North Charleston, a retired truck driver, New York Sanitation Department retiree and husband of Annie Wall, died March 22. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary.