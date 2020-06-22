Death Notices

ABDON, Betty Scott, 72, of Summerville died June 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BURGESS, Lawrence, 43, of Summervile has died. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
GILLIARD, Catherine, of Summerville died June 15. Arrangements by Aiken Capers Funeral Home.
HOLLOWOOD, Beatrice, 92, of Ladson died June 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PYE, Katie Lynn, 24, of Ladson died June 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
VAUGHAN, Thomas Harlow, 81, of Summerville died June 18. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
WESTMORELAND, Vernon Lee, 84, of Summerville died June 17. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
WRIGHT, Ralph Emerson Jr., 67, of St. George died June 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.