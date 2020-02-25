Death Notices

BARR, Kathleen Ann, 62, of Summerville, wife of David Barr, died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BOND, Dennis, 77, of Summerville, a retired Air Force major, died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
DAVIS, Anthony, 47, of Summerville died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GOODWINE McKenley, 88, of Ridgeville, husband of Mary Lease Goodwine, died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
GRANT, Margaret G., 74, of Summerville died Feb. 17. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
JUDY, Robert Larry, 80, of Summerville, a former electrical instrument technician for an oil company and husband of Velma Paulette Judy, died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
LESLIE, Nicholas, 40, of Summerville, husband of Holly Johns Leslie, died Feb. 19. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
LOGGINS, William Dale, 79, of Summerville, a general manager in automobile sales and husband of Janice Blair Loggins, died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
MANIGAULT, Anthony, 55, of Ridgeville, a carpenter, died Feb. 18. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
McLOUD, Clifford William Jr., 61, of Summerville, husband of Gloria McLoud, died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
POPIELARZ, Michael, 71, of Summerville, a Navy veteran, S.C. Dept. of Transportation retiree and husband of Susan Marie Popielarz, died Feb. 21. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SCHREIBE, Shirlee Ann, 56, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SPINK, Alice Everette Wood, 74, of Summerville, wife of Kenneth D. Spink, died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
STIMSON, Claude Jerry, 67, of Summerville, a retired trades specialist and husband of Linda G. Stimson, died Feb. 18. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
WASHINGTON, Debbie, 59, of Summerville died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WELCH, Dixie Lee, 73, of Summerville died Feb. 14. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
WILSON, Dolphus Martin, 81, of Summerville, owner-operator of DM’s Courier Service and widower of Joyce Bratton Wilson, died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.