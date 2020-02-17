Death Notices received Feb. 12-18.
BLANCHARD, Ronald Dee, 87, of Summerville, a Navy retiree, United States Postal Services employee and husband of Margaret Anne Blanchard, died Feb. 10. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funerals and Cremation.
EVANS, Joseph, 85, of Summerville, a retired road guard with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department, died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home.
GIBSON, Pamela Dawn, 72, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
HAGBERG, James Richard, 75, of Summerville, a military veteran and steam plant operator with the Civil Service, died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
KENNEDY, Shirley Ann, 82, of Summerville, a district manager with Avon Corp. and wife of Herbert E. Kennedy, died Feb. 14. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
McALHANY, John Allen, 86, of St. George, an Army veteran, farmer, Giant Cement Co. retiree and husband of Martha Ann W.P. McAlhany, died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
McARTHUR, Virgie Mary, 87, of Summerville died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
SAFARICK, Dion Dale, 55, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and grocery stocker with Walmart, died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SAHLMANN, James Carson, 70, of Ladson died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
STULL, Donna Marie Wojtasinski, 55, of Summerville, a homemaker and widow of Richard W. Stull, died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
WILBORN, Barbara Jean, 70, of Ladson, wife of Larry W. Mincey, died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
ZABLOW, Ase Pedersen, 69, of Summerville, a co-owner/operator of Carolina Banking Co. and wife of Stuart H. Zablow, died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.