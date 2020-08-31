Death notices received Aug. 19 to Sept. 1
BARRAS, Bennie M., 86, of Summerville died Aug. 25. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BATCHELOR, Marcia E., 85, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BATTEN, Harry Alexander Jr., 69, of Dorchester died Aug. 24. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
BOLDEN, Rodney, 69, of Summerville died Aug. 24. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
BRYANT, Grady Donald, 84, of Summerville died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
BURNS, Krista Nan, 70, of Summerville died Aug. 14. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
CONNELLY, Frances George, 91, of St. George died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
COTTON, Mary Ann, 87, of North Charleston died Aug. 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
FALK, Gloria Anne, 73, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GARRETT, Frances Taylor, 104, of Summerville died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
GRAHAM, William Hampton, 76, of St. George died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Ott Funeral Home of Branchville.
HARMON, James Andrew, 92, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HARMON, James Robert, 92, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HUFFMAN, Ann, 93, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HUNTER, Jack William Jr., 74, of Summerville died Aug. 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
INABINETT, Rebecca Lawton, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KING, Louise Elizabeth, of Summerville died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
MAZYCK, Adis F., of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
MURRAY, James Olin, 94, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
POWELL, Larry Verel, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 16. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
READLER, Gwendolyn R., 83, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
SPARLING, Ronald S., 86, of Ridgeville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
STEWART, John Henry, 88, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
WESTBURY, Daniel Lee, 73, of St. George died Aug. 25. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Donald H., 75, of St. George died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Brown and Son Funeral Home.