Death Notices

AUGUST, Robert Stanley, 47, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and husband of Nancyjo Anne Lawrence August, died May 12. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BROWN, Yvonne, 75, of Summerville died May 11. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
DELK, Shirley June, 84, of Ladson died May 15. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
DENNIS, Rickey C., 68, of Summerville, a pastor with Union AME Church, retired professor with Trident Technical College and husband of Tonya Dennis, died May 15. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
DEWITT, Wesley, 57, of Summerville, a meat cutter, died May 13. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
ERIK, Mary Ann Hoflund, 90, of Summerville died May 16. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
FINCH, Kedith Howell, 79, of Summerville, a retired vice president of sales in the forklift industry and husband of Annette Hairr, died May 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GIBBS, Bernice Lee, 99, of Summerville, a retired church pianist/organist and widow of Clyde R. Gibbs, died May 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
HATHAWAY, Wade Wilson Jr., 78, of Summerville died May 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HILL, Lillie G., 97, of Philadelphia, formerly of Charleston, S.C., died May 15. Arrangements by Fielding Home For Funerals’ Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
JORDAN, Tony Malcolm, 80, of Summerville died May 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KENT, Margaret Ann, 80, of Summerville died May 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MURRAY, William H., 56, of St. George, husband of Jenny Murray, died May 13. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
PERRY, Richard Lee Jr., 40, of Ridgeville died May 10. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
SELTZER, Gregory M., 70, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and husband of Barbara Seltzer, died May 9. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
TALBOT, Mabel Eunice, 92, of Summerville died May 12. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
TEAL, Joseph Franklin Jr., 61, of Summerville died May 16. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
TOLBERT, Carl E., 91, of Summerville, a chaplain with the Army, director of training with the Army Chaplain’s School, director of PCAS and husband of Patricia Tolbert, died May 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Rachael D., 73, of Summerville died May 11. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.