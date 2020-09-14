Death Notices Sept. 8-15

BATES, Nan B., 84, of Summerville died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
CAUSEY, Dennis, 75, of Summerville died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
DOLLARHIDE, Michael Wayne, 58, of Summerville died Sept. 7. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
DUPOIS, Charlene Clark, 93, of Summerville died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services Ladson Chapel.
FORSYTH, Stephen, 81, of Summerville died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
FRASER, Robert Byron, 63, of Summerville died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HALLEY, Charles Edward, 67, of Summerville died Sept. 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HERCHAK, Michael Joseph, 63, of Summerville died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HERNDON, James Grady Jr., 80, of Summerville died Sept. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HUGHES, Joseph, 81, of Summerville died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HUTCHENS, Carl Eugene, 66, of Goose Creek died Aug. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
McGRAW, James David, 84, of Summerville died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MIZELL, Frank Edward, 82, of Summerville died Sept. 4. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
O’DONNELL, Leeta, 82, of Summerville died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
RAY, Eleanor Green, of Ridgeville died Sept. 11. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
RYAN, Thomas Patrick, 92, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
SMALLS, Elias, 82, of Summerville died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
SMITH, Josephine Ann Thomas, 84, of Summerville died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
STRICKLAND, Theodore Monroe, 71, of Reevesville died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
TERRY, David Russell, 33, of Summerville died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
THORNHILL, Tom Finley II, 88, of Summerville died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.