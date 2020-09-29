Death Notices received Sept. 23-29

BROWN, Osie, 96, of Summerville died Sept. 25. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
BURRIS, Shawn Justin, 47, of North Charleston died Sept. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DANGERFIELD, Henry Sinclair Jr., 69, of Summerville died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
FANNING, Carrie Jean, 61, of Ridgeville died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HARTZOG, Martha Miley, 92, of St. George died Sept. 24. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
HUME, Robin Roy, 64, of Summerville died Sept. 21. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
McCARTHY, Kevin, 60, of Summerville died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MESSERVY, Horace Phillip, 89, of Summerville died Sept. 22. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
METTS, Jeanine Lee Anne, 51, of Summerville died Sept. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
OVERALL, Alvin Lee, 48, of Summerville died Sept. 18. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
WHITT, Ray Earl Jr., 39, of Summerville died Sept. 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
WINDHAM, Christopher Charlie, 80, of Summerville died Sunday. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.