Death Notices received Sept. 16-22

AHL, Patricia Ann, 71, of Ridgeville died Sept. 16. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
CARTER, William Aubrey, 90, of Summerville died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
CRUM, Angie Lee, of Ridgeville died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
FOWLER, Alexander, 30, of Ladson has died. Arrangements by Harold Frazier Mortuary of Walterboro.
FULMER, John Henry III, 73, of Ridgeville died Sept. 19. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
GIBBS, Christine, 81, of Summerville died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Fielding Home For Funerals of Charleston.
GOTTERBA, Lois Evelyn Brookman, 80, of Summerville died Sept. 11. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
HEDRICK, Carolyn Mae, of Summerville died Sept. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
HOYTE, Joan Elizabeth, 76, of Summerville died Sept. 16. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LADSON, John Henry, 79, of Ladson died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Pasley’s Mortuary of Charleston.
MAYES, Monica G., 87, of Summerville died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Virginia.
MUCKELVANEY, Marion Jr., 87, of Ridgeville died Sept. 16. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
PARKIN, Christie Brooke, 57, of Summerville died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
PATRICK, Herbert Lewis, 84, of St. George died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
PENDARVIS, Mary Frances Dukes, 93, of Harleyville died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
REHRIG, Inez Rebecca, 84, of Ladson died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
RUDD, Fred William, 64, of Dorchester died Sept. 19. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Londell, 74, of Summerville died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
WITT, Huxley David, infant son of David and Kimberly Witt, of Ladson died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.