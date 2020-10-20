Death Notices received Oct. 14-20

BROWN, Rocky L., 79, of Summerville died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BUZON, James Edward, 73, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
CHISOLM, Willene, 96, of Summerville died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home.
CORDES, Heyward Jr, 81, of Summerville died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
DEATON, Dakota James, 23, of Summerville died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HODGES, Carolyn Kinard, 73, of Ladson died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel.
HOLMES, Alanson Joseph Jr., 84, of Summerville died Oct. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HAMILTON, Marion, 76, of Ladson died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
JERNIGAN, Sharen Carter, 63, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LEE, Ricky, of Summerville died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
LINEN, Mario Kiron, 39, of Ladson died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
MILLER, John Neel, 92, of Summerville died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
PALMA, Nilda Hortencia, 87, of Summerville died Oct. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SNEAD, Ruth M., 76, of Summerville died Oct. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILLIAMSON, Loretta Marie, 78, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
Death Notices run free of charge. To publish a full obituary, please contact you local funeral home.