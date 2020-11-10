Death Notices received Nov. 4-10

BALLARD, Sandra Mitchum, 65, of Ladson died Nov. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BODINE, Sandra Hazen, 78, of Summerville died Oct. 28. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
CLACK, Jacquelyn Charpia, 90, of Ladson died Nov. 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
COLUCCI, Ivo F., 84, of Summerville died Nov. 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
FELDER, Thomas Raymond, 77, of Reevesville died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
HALL, Joyce Elaine, 80, of Summerville died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
L’ESPERANCE, Ernest Lionel, 69, of Summerville died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LAWSON, Wilma M., 88, of Summerville died Nov. 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
LEACH, Michael A., 58, of Summerville died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LONG, Leslie Bohrmann, 68, of Summerville died Nov. 8. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LUTON, Heloise Price, 84, of Summerville died Nov. 2. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
PERRY, Rachel Adeline, 95, of St. George died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
SMITH, Brett Phillip, 29, of Summerville died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
THEILACKER, Lucille D., 99, of Summerville died Nov. 2. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
WILLIS, Mary Belle, 91, of Summerville died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.