Death Notices received Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

BOGER, Earl Samuel, 81, of Summerville died Nov. 23. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BROWN, Tweedie H., 84, of Summerville died Nov. 21. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home.
DELK, Daniel W., 40, of Summerville died Nov. 28. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
HENDRY, Alexander Nathaniel, 26, of Denver, Colo. died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville, S.C. Chapel.
HUGHES, Herbert Jessens, 92, of Reevesville died Nov. 23. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
KMETZ, Janet Katheryne Maher, 73, of Summerville died Nov. 26. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
POLK, Kimberly Dawn, 56, of Summerville died Nov. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
ROBBINS, Douglas W. Jr., 79, of St. George died Nov. 23. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
SHULER, Dorothy S., of Ridgeville died Nov. 24. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
STANCIL, Stephen W., 75, of Summerville died Nov. 23. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
STANLEY, Lawrence Curtis, 64, of Summerville died Nov. 23. Arrangements by Fielding’s North Charleston Chapel.
TANNER, Marie H., 77, of Summerville died Nov. 23. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
TORRENCE, Linnis, 79, of Summerville died Nov. 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WELLS, Silas Jr., 71, of Summerville died Nov. 28. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.