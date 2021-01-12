Death Notices received Jan. 6-12

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BROWDER, Benjamin Oliver, 40, of Summerville died Jan. 4. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CLARK, Clarence Aaron Jr., 77, of Summerville died Jan. 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
DEWITT, Chet E. Jr., 24, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GRANT, Deborah Huddle, 63, of North Charleston died Jan. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ILER, Hattie Poole, 104, of Summerville died Dec. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LEVINE, Oliver, 66, of Summerville died Saturday. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
MALONE, Mary Patricia, 73, of Ridgeville died Dec. 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
NELLIS, Barbara Smallwood, 97, of Summerville died Jan. 8. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
PEREZ, David B., 79, of Summerville died Jan. 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
REEVES, David Durham Jr., 83, of Reevesville died Jan. 5. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
ROBLING, Harold E. Jr. 85, of Summerville died Jan. 3. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
STANFIELD, Alonzo Leonard, 70, of Summerville died Jan. 4. Arrangements by Dorothy’s Home for Funerals.
WALTERS, John, 61, of Goose Creek died Dec. 26. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
WHITE, Debra A., 67, of St. George died Dec. 31. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.