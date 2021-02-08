Death Notices received Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BAILEY, Veronica, 60, of Summerville died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
CANTRELL, Lionel Bryant, 75, of Summerville died Feb. 1. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GARDNER, Jacqualyn, 67, of Summerville died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PLATT, Carrie Muckelvaney, 83, of Ridgeville died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
WALKER, Matthew Tyler, 30, of Summerville died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
ACKERMAN, Ruth Clark, 84, of Ladson died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
FOX, Wanda Simerly, 78, of Ravenel died Tuesday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
JONES, Sandra Harris, 78, of Dorchester died Jan. 27. Arrangements by Brice Herndon’s Walterboro Chapel.
KINLOCH, Jerome Omar Jr., 31, of Summerville died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LaVECCHIA, Gerard, 58, of Summerville died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
MURRAY, Kenneth Edward, 82, of St. George died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
WEAVER, Antoinette Rita Preslopsky, 86, of Summerville died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
CARPENTER, Willie Jr., of Lincolnville died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
GROOMS, Louis Bertie Jr., 74, of Summerville died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
PATE, Michael Harley, 78, of Dorchester died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
STALB, Douglas B., 88, of Summerville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GRAHAM, James Donald, 84, of Summerville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HESTER, John David, 71, of Summerville died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.