Death Notices received Jan. 12-15

CALARA, Eduardo Bamba, 66, of Summerville died Jan. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DEWITT, Chet E. Jr., 24, of Summerville died Jan. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GALENIAN, Gregory J., 71, of Ladson died Jan. 13. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
HOLDREN, William Russell, 80, of Ladson died Jan. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HUBRICH, Taylor Jordan, 28, of Summerville died Dec. 21. Arrangements by All Ohio Crematory.
HUNT, Richard Elmer, 68, of Summerville died Jan. 10. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
ILER, Hattie Poole, 104, of Summerville died Dec. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LEVINE, Oliver, 66, of Summerville died Jan. 9. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
REYES, Christopher, 29, of Summerville died July 7. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
ROW-LOGAN, Anthony Michael, 49, of Goose Creek died Jan. 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
SCHOOLEY, Imelda Blais, 95, of Goose Creek died Jan. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WARD, Conrad E., 79, of Summerville died Jan. 5. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.