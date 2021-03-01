Death Notices received Feb. 24 to March 2

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BUTLER, Zonia Faye, 70, of Summerville died Feb. 21., Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
COOPER, James D. Jr., 76, of Summerville died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
CROWE, Daniel Patrick, 71, of Summerville died Feb 23. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
DUNCAN, Karen Ann, 65, of Summerville died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
EDWARDS, Nancy H., 74, of Summerville died Feb. 19. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
FLOOD, Louis E., of Summerville died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
MATTHEWS, Roberta Hazel, 83, of Summerville died Feb. 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MORENO, Agustin Gallegos, 84, of Ladson died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
MUCKELVANEY, Wilson, 79, of Ridgeville died Feb. 27. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
PRESLEY, Ruby Helen, 44, of St. George died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Brice Herndon’s Walterboro Chapel.
SPENCER, Allison Michelle, 48, of Summerville died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WALTERS, James David 74, of Ladson died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WILLIS, Cynthia Denise, 60, of Summerville died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.