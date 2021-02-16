Death Notices received Feb. 10-16

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BEAL, Paul Dean, 54, of Summerville died Feb. 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BUTLER, Willie Lee, 65, of Pineville died Feb. 14. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
CARDER, Gaylord S., 87, of Summerville died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
DAHLKE, Eugene Robert, 63, of Ladson died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
DOBSON, Barbara Hunt, 81, of Summerville died Feb. 11. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GADSON, Marie Lydia, 78, of Summerville died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals in North Charleston.
GREEN, Marion, 70, of Summerville died Feb. 7. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
HINSON, John Corbitt III, 70, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
HOLCOMBE, Roger Michael, 77, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Williamsburg Funeral Home of Kingstree.
LADSON, Virginia, of Summerville died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
LOGAN, Charles Jr., of Summerville died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
McDERMOTT, William, 68, of Goose Creek died Feb. 9. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MITCHELL, Robert Edward Jr., 78, of Summerville died Feb. 11. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MURRAY, Sheryn K. Yocom, 75, of Summerville died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
PIERSON, William Matthew, 72, of Ladson died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
RICE, Jemima, 91, of Ridgeville died Feb. 8. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
RITTENBERRY, Joseph Baxter, 59, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHEID, Irma Elizabeth, 77, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SIMPSON, Kenneth L., 80, of Summerville died Feb. 11. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SPEED, Vivian, 90, of Summerville died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
SPELL, Shon Grady, 49, of Summerville died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
WARMOTH, Booby Gene, 91, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
YNIESTA, Amelita G., 85, of Summerville died Feb. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.