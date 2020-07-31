Death Notices July 29 to Aug. 31

AVERA, Brooke Lynn, 41, of Summerville died July 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BENTON, Mahlon Durant, 71, of Summerville died July 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COLUCCI, Vincent Michael, 30, of Summerville died July 28. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
FULKERSON, Stephanie Leigh, 60, of Dorchester died July 29. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GODFREY, Jean Ruth, 86, of Summerville died July 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GRAHAM, William Delayne, 92, of Summerville died July 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GREEN, Roland, 78, of Summerville died July 27. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
HOWE, Ruby Lorena, 94, of Summerville died July 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KING, Russell John, 53, of Summerville died July 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
KOMSA, Walter J. Jr., 80, of Ladson died July 27. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
MICHEL, Donald Harold, 86, of Summerville died July 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
NOLTE, Stephen Godfrey, 59, of Summerville died July 24. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
PARKER, Mary Ellen, 90, of Summerville died July 28. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
RICHARDS, Ellen M., 97, of Charleston died July 28. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
SIMMONS, Anthony Michael Samual, 29, of Ladson died July 26. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
VARNER, Mary Elizabeth McMillan, 91, of Summerville died July 29. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
WHETSELL, Eric, 66, of Summerville died July 22. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
Death Notices are published free of charge. For information about publishing full obituaries, please contact your local funeral home.