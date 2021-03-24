Death notices: Dorchester County

BENNETT, Irene Laberta, 87, of Summerville died March 5. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
BLACK, Joe Nathan, of Summerville died March 18. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
COLEMAN, Robbie, 33, of Summerville died March 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GOTELL, Thomas Jr., 74, of Summerville died March 9. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
HENNINGER, William Edward, 88, of Summerville died March 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KING, James Earnest, 79, of Summerville died March 17. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
KNIGHT, Frances Shealy, 96, of Summerville died March 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
PELLUM, Janet Chavis, 72, of Summerville died March 15. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ, John Castillo, 62, of Summerville died March 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SHEVELA, Marvin David, 81, of Summerville died March 18. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
THOMPSON, Elizabeth Wimberly, 78, of St. George died March 16. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
TODD, Mabel Hodge, 65, of Ridgeville died March 17. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
TODD, Ronald Dale, 66, of Summerville died March 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.