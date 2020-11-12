What the new addiction center in Dorchester County is expecting

The Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission (DADC) recently cut the ribbon to officially open a much needed new treatment center. The commission hopes the new building will help lift the spirits and better serve those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.
“Dorchester County is growing. I think we have over 160,000 people in population,” said Samuel J. Miller, Executive Director of the Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission. “When I started here 42-years ago, obviously it was a much smaller population, now it has just exploded and the need had increased too with the growth.”
The new center located at 320, Midland Parkway, in Summerville, could not have opened at better time. Normally DADC serves between 1,700 and 2,000 people a year but a pandemic has changed things. Administrators believe the months ahead could bring out more people suffering from dependency who currently remain isolated.
“I’m afraid when the dust settles and the smoke clears, part of problem with addicts and addiction is they tend to isolate themselves, well during COVID guess what’s happening,” Miller said. “The calls have certainly increased because of the pandemic, so we’re getting more calls we’re connecting people to telehealth so their getting services, it just not face-to-face.”
Construction on the center was completed in August and DACA began to move in. The facility is 10,900 square feet and has 30 offices as well as large meeting rooms. The county reports design and construction for the project totaled $416,097.
“The niceness of it will help people psychologically feel better and lift their spirits. It’s certainly lifting mine,” Miller said.
Those struggling need a boost in spirits for a variety of addiction issues. It’s can be assumed that drugs like opioids and methamphetamines are the most common problems but that is not the case.
“Alcohol is by far, by far, by far, the biggest substance that we deal with,” said Miller. “As much publicity as we get from opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine, those are all serious and people can die from that, the number one thing is alcohol and number two is marijuana.”
For more information of the center and DADC go to www.dadc.org