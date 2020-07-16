West Carolina Avenue to revert to previous look, for now

New traffic calming measures on West Carolina Avenue were so unpopular that the town decided to scrap them and revert to the previous road design.
The road began to look different this month after five intersections on West Carolina Avenue were realigned and a center median was added. The realignments were supposed to cause a lateral diversion of traffic at the intersections, forcing traffic to slow down. However, many people complained that the changes made the road more dangerous.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring agreed with the public outcry over the new measures.
“What we’ve got there now is a nightmare,” Waring said during a special council meeting on Thursday. “It’s not going to work.”
Council members unanimously agreed and decided to straighten out the striping to the way it was before. Waring emphasized that the project was done just as planned but the result turned out differently than anyone expected.
Town Engineer Russ Cornette said the center medians will stay, along with the new stop signs but the drastic curves will soon be straightened out. He said the work can be done in a few days and the cost is not known yet.
