West Carolina Avenue to revert to previous look, for now

New traffic calming measures on West Carolina Avenue were so unpopular that the town decided to scrap them and revert to the previous road design.
The road began to look different this month after five intersections on West Carolina Avenue were realigned and a center median was added. The realignments were supposed to cause a lateral diversion of traffic at the intersections, forcing traffic to slow down. However, many people complained that the changes made the road more dangerous.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring agreed with the public outcry over the new measures.
“What we’ve got there now is a nightmare,” Waring said during a special council meeting on Thursday. “It’s not going to work.”
Waring emphasized that the project was done just as planned but the result turned out differently than anyone expected. Members of the town council asked that changes be made immediately to make the road more safe.
Town Engineer Russ Cornette said the center median will stay, along with the new stop sign at Beaufort Street and West Carolina Avenue. The drastically curved striping will soon be eradicated and replaced with new lines.
A three-way stop sign will soon be installed at the West 2nd Street intersection on West Carolina.
Council members tossed around the idea of making West Carolina a one-way street; they will discuss the idea again in August.
More than 6,000 vehicles travel daily along that 1.5-mile stretch of West Carolina Avenue between South Main Street and West Richardson Avenue. Residents living along the road have commented that the route is dangerous due to speeding drivers and blind curves. It was their concerns that lead the town to pursue traffic calming measures.
Last year, Cornette studied the best way to slow down traffic in that area and presented the West Carolina Traffic Calming report to council members early this year. He recommended potential solutions including speed humps, additional stop signs and traffic diversions. Ultimately he concluded there was too much traffic for speed humps and those often are problematic for first responder vehicles en route to the hospital.