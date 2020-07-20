Walmart selects Dorchester County as site for new distribution center

Walmart has announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County, near Ridgeville, South Carolina. The announcement was the culmination of an effort, supported by state, county and local officials, to strengthen Walmart’s supply chain network while creating more than 1,000 local full-time jobs.{/span}{p “We are tickled to welcome Walmart’s newest distribution center to western Dorchester County,” said Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey. “A project such as this would not have been possible without the county’s long-term commitment to infrastructure improvements and our strong relationship with the S.C. Ports Authority. We are grateful for Walmart’s faith in the county and excited for the new jobs this project will bring to our community.” John Truluck, economic development director for Dorchester County, said at 3 million-square feet, the new center will be the largest distribution center in the Lowcountry. The center will take up much of an industrial park located near Highways 27 and 78. Truluck said the center will have a massive impact both on direct jobs and other jobs that come in to support the new site.“A 1,000 jobs is a big deal any day but when you’re coming out of this Covid-induced recession it’s going to be an even bigger deal,” Truluck said. “This is a big deal for us- a big team win for Dorchester County.”The direct import distribution center, which will take approximately 14 months to build, will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“At a time when job creation is so vital, and- more than ever- our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Walmart.{/span} {span}“{/span}{span}We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster praised the top retailer for investing in the Palmetto State.{p “Walmart has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and our citizens,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We couldn’t be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and seeing all that it will mean to both Walmart and our state in the future.”{p dir=”ltr”}Once fully operational, the new distribution center is expected to increase local port volumes approximately five percent.
