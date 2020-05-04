Volunteers paint windows of rehabilitation center

It has been almost two months since South Carolina nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and long term care facilities went on lockdown in an effort to block a dangerous new virus that was sickening thousands across the globe.
In recent weeks, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, killed hundreds in the Lowcountry and tens of thousands nationwide.
Elderly residents at the Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center have not been able to receive visitors but they have still connected with friends in an unexpected way: by window.
Two families, the Johnsons and the Bryants, have devoted an hour every Wednesday to painting scenic pictures on the windows at the facility.
“One of the children was getting ready to paint recently and a woman requested a vine with flowers that framed the window so she could see out of it,” said Vicki Johnson. “The two of them had a little talk about what they would do.”
Small chats. The interactions might not seem like much but in light of the global pandemic and the lockdown, simple conversations are powerful.
Prior to the pandemic, the Johnsons and another Christian family that is also homeschooled, the Bryant family, would visit residents every Wednesday for what the residents called “church.” The Johnson family has done this for the last 17 years, the Bryant family has participated for the last 10 years.
“A lot of the residents have grown up in churches so we sing hymns that they know and our boys have grown into reading a little devotion,” Johnson said.
The weekly gatherings have helped her seven children learn how to connect with older people, Johnson said. Along the way both families have developed friendships with the residents and also with the employees at the center.
“Some of the residents call us their family because they don’t get visitors or their family is in another state,” Johnson said. “I can’t not go (see them) because they might not have anybody.”
After the rehabilitation center implemented its no visitor policy, the Johnsons and the Bryants were unable to meet with residents in person. In an effort to brighten the mood for residents, the families began to decorate the windows with scenic pictures including flowers, birds, hearts and crosses.
Johnson said the happy, playful art has lifted the spirits of the residents and employees, too.
Many more families are homeschooling now while public and private schools are closed. Johnson said she hopes other families will consider similar activities at other nursing homes and retirement communities in Summerville. Johnson said there are a lot of ways to volunteer while practicing social distancing.
“We’re having fun by trying to bring joy to other people’s lives,” Johnson said. “We’d like to encourage and inspire others so they can do things that are safe and volunteer in a way that teaches children good values.”