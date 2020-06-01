Video: Day two of protests in Summerville

The event time was pushed from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 1, due to the 6 p.m. curfew in Dorchester County. Protestors marched for about two miles along North Main Street arriving at Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville around 3:20 p.m.
The large crowd chanted into the square and packed together near the stage. The protest inside the square was peaceful and dispersed in less than an hour.
While the gathering was expected to be peaceful there was a large law enforcement presence, that included, SLED and the National Guard as well as local sheriff and police departments. Businesses that the line streets around historic Summerville had boarded-up storefront windows a day earlier.
This as outrage and protests continue following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the town of Summerville prepared for more protestors on Monday, as other local governments continued efforts to lessen the likelihood for potential flare-ups.
Berkeley County Council held an emergency meeting on June 1, and members declared a state of emergency. Council also voted enact a curfew for the entire county between the hours of 8 p.m. on June 1, until 6 a.m. June, 2.
In a statement the county stated that based on isolated incidents from Sunday and in anticipation for Monday’s planned protests in Summerville, Berkeley County Sheriff and County Council said the curfew was necessary to protect residents and businesses.
Dorchester County declared a state of emergency on Sunday, and said it would remain in place until it was rescinded by council. A curfew was also in place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The curfew does not apply to residents and business owners traveling to or from work.