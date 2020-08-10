United Way continues to get flooded with calls for assistance (copy)

As lawmakers discuss what’s ahead with unemployment payments, mortgage and rental assistance to help offset COVID-19’s effects on the economy, Trident United Way (TUW) continues to scramble to help those in need.
Back in June numbers released showed calls to the organization’s 211 resource line increased 300 percent — not much has changed in July.
TUW said donations are needed now more than ever with the growing housing and utility needs. The organization has a variety of ways to help, including the 211 resource line along with Resource Connection Centers in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
“Just looking at this and knowing that in comparison to last year even six months ago just seeing this increase is pretty staggering,” said Erin McDonough, the Resource Connection Center Manager in Berkeley County.
“Funding is always a big need especially the last several months this year the need has just far outweighed the funding resources that have been available and unfortunately that is just the nature of a global pandemic,” she said.
Charleston had the most request for assistance with 1,115 referrals, followed by North Charleston, Summerville, Ladson, Goose Creek and Moncks Corner. The calls are mainly for housing and utility assistance.
“I think this a really good representation of how many people in Berkeley County and in the tri-county truly are living one step away from total financial catastrophe,” McDonough said. “A lot of folks, many folks are $300 away from falling into financial disrepair.”
Trident United Way urges those who are struggling with payments to reach out to their providers and work out a payment plan because they will eventually be held liable for unpaid housing and utility bills.
“This has been wide spread and we’re seeing a lot of folks that are calling who never sought assistance before,” McDonough said.