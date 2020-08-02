Tropical Storm Warning issued for Dorchester County

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Dorchester County, specifically naming Summerville, Ridgeville and St. George.
Lowcountry communities should expect heavy winds beginning Monday morning as Tropical Storm Isaias pushes north up the East Coast.
Wind gust up to 50 miles per hour, with sustained winds of 25-35 mph, are expected to uproot trees and cause damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes, according to the National Weather Service.
A statement issued on Sunday urges residents to move to safer shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. Some roads may become blocked by debris and downed trees, "particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations."
"Hazardous driving conditions (is expected) on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles," according to the statement.
Weather officials also stated that the predicted weather situation is "somewhat favorable for tornadoes" and that "The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment."
Residents should make emergency plans now that include a "potential for a few tornadoes," NWS stated.
"If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives," according to the NWS statement.
On Saturday, Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center moved Operating Condition 2, saying it is closely monitoring the approaching storm.
"OPCON 2 means Logistics, Mass Care, Transportation and Public Information Emergency Support Functions (ESF) have been activated and are making preparation for possible impacts to Dorchester County," according to the statement from EOC officials. "Public Safety, Public Works and Water & Sewer crews have begun pre-storm preparations. All other emergency support functions are on stand-by."
The Town of Summerville offices close at 2 p.m. on Monday and parks close at 3 p.m.
Downed trees and flooded roadways should be reported to the non-emergency dispatch line at (843) 875-1650.
Downed power lines and power outages should be reported to utility providers.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative (888) 253-4232
Dominion Energy (888) 333-4465
