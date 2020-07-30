Trident hospital celebrates 45 years

Trident Medical Center celebrated 45 years of operation on Thursday July 30th.
The event was opened by the hospital CEO Todd Gallati. Gallati talked about the history of the hospital from its beginnings in 1975 to the present day. He remembered everything that the hospital has endured in those years.
"We have weathered hurricanes, snowstorms, heatwaves and now we have this COVID thing," Gallati said.
He stated that through all of these events the hospital has never wavered in its support of the people of the Lowcountry.
The hospital also recognized four employees at the ceremony. Bonnie Johnson, Julia Wilson and Barbara Righter were recognized for working for Trident since it opened in 1975.
A fourth employee LaShauna Barron was recognized as well, she was the third baby born at the hospital the year it opened in 1975.
Bonnie Johnson said that she considers herself lucky to have worked at the same place for all of these years.
"It is a privilege to work at one place for so many years," Johnson said. "It has been a stepping stone for me and led me to meet a lot of great people, nurses and doctors."
Barron said that going to work in the hospital where she was born is an amazing experience.
"When I drive in every day I remind myself, 'you were born here,'" Barron said. "It is a humbling experience."
The celebration concluded with the singing of "Happy Birthday" by the crowd that gathered to honor the hospital.
Trident Health has grown to include Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Point Emergency since it first opened in 1975. It is recognized as a leader in Trauma, Cardiac, Robotic, Spine, Neuro and Women’s and Children’s care.