Trident Health facilities transition to a no visitor policy

Several days after shortening visitor hours, Trident Health will now transition to a no visitor policy as part of the health system’s continued work to protect its patients and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new policy goes into effect on March 23 and applies at Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
The following exceptions apply:
• Hospice or palliative care patients
• Parent/guardian of a pediatric patient needing emergency care (limit of one visitor over the age of 18 in the facility at a time)
• After ER patients are registered and taken to triage their caregiver will need to wait outside of the hospital or freestanding ER.
At Summerville Medical Center additional exceptions include:
Parents of a pediatric patient
• 1 visitor for a maternity patient
Support persons at all Trident Health locations must be 18 years old or older.