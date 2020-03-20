You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Trident Health facilities transition to a no visitor policy

  • Updated
Trident Health facilities implement no visitation policy
contributed

Several days after shortening visitor hours, Trident Health will now transition to a no visitor policy as part of the health system’s continued work to protect its patients and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The new policy goes into effect on March 23 and applies at Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.

The following exceptions apply:

• Hospice or palliative care patients

• Parent/guardian of a pediatric patient needing emergency care (limit of one visitor over the age of 18 in the facility at a time)

• After ER patients are registered and taken to triage their caregiver will need to wait outside of the hospital or freestanding ER.

At Summerville Medical Center additional exceptions include:

Parents of a pediatric patient

• 1 visitor for a maternity patient

Support persons at all Trident Health locations must be 18 years old or older.

Tags

Friends2Follow