Trident Health announces Aug. 24 opening of Brighton Park Emergency

Trident Health will open its Brighton Park Emergency, a new freestanding emergency room, on Aug. 24. Brighton Park Emergency will provide emergency care close to home for families living in communities across Summerville and Berkeley County.
Brighton Park Emergency is a $9.4 million, 11-bed, 10,800 square foot facility located near the entrance to Nexton at exit 199 off I-26. The address is 1626 N. Main Street, Summerville SC 29483.
Trident Health includes two acute care hospitals, Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center; and two freestanding ERs, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency; and two urgent care centers, CareNow Urgent Care N. Charleston and CareNow Urgent Care Goose Creek.
“We are experiencing significant growth across the Lowcountry and as a result, saw an important need for expanding our emergency care,” commented Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Summerville Medical Center. “This year Summerville Medical Center invested $35 million in expanding emergency services across Dorchester and Berkeley Counties. In June we opened a new 10-bed pediatric ER and are excited for our Summerville Medical Center team to operate Brighton Park Emergency when it opens. This is part of a larger $100 million investment we are making into growing our facilities and services to best serve our community.”
Trident Health President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Gallati said, “The location of the our new freestanding emergency room means families in the growing communities of Nexton, Carnes Crossroads, Cane Bay, Del Webb and others will have quick access to a medical team experienced in caring for patients with life-threatening conditions such as heart attack and stroke to abdominal pain and sprained ankles.”
“Essential services are critical to any sustainable community, with quality healthcare topping the priority list,” said Nexton Vice President and General Manager Brent Gibadlo. “We are pleased to have Brighton Park ER in close proximity to Nexton, as these types of conveniences help residents and campus employees lead healthier and happier lives.”
Brighton Park Emergency is a full-service ER complete with 11 patient rooms, imaging and lab services, as well as telemedicine services for stroke and behavioral health. It will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, offering around-the-clock radiology services and will be staffed by a team of board-certified emergency physicians, as well as specially trained nurses and staff, equipped to treat both adults and children.