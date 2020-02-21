Town using analytics app to interpret social media data

Summerville is using an app called Zencity to collect data from various social media platforms and gain insights on how people view the town.
These analytics reveal what people like or dislike about specific town issues, they show how events are perceived and monitor how topics trend. The app combines all online social media feedback and puts it into one source. It costs $21,000 annually. The town has been using the app since May.
Summerville Town Administrator Colin Martin said commercial entities use similar artificial intelligence to track customer data, however, Zencity is specifically designed for municipalities.
“This monitors discussion about in and around town- no personal information is possibly gained by this,” Martin said.
Martin along with Public Information Officer Mary Edwards briefed town council members and town staff members on the app during a workshop on Friday in Moncks Corner.
“It’s more than just the phone calls, the meetings and the surveys; it’s the likes, the comments and also the news stations- not just in our market but all across the state,” Edwards said. “So if that keyword of Summerville or something relatable comes up- we’re going to see it.”
Edwards said the town can control what topics are monitored. Currently, the town is watching topics including Bear Island Road, Five Points, council meetings or the Summerville Farmers Market. Zencity interprets the online language as negative or positive and calculates the likes or dislikes and emoji reactions.
One way to use the app is to study how public opinion on certain issues can evolve over time. For example, data collected on the proposed changes at the Five Points intersection revealed that initially, most of the comments were negative but then as time passed, the feedback turned positive.
“Police and the fire department are our leading positive trends on the system,” Edwards said. “People really like how they handle the things that happen in our community whether it’s good or bad- people really trust them.”
The town monitored data related to the Bud Light commercial being filmed in the downtown area.
“That was something to measure because it is something that we want to know if we are going to allow in the future,” Edwards said.
Daily, weekly, and monthly reports are emailed to town staff and town council members.
Martin said the Town of Cary in North Carolina is similar to Summerville and has had success with using Zencity. He said the app can be a valuable way to learn what people are really saying about town issues. He explained further that town officials perhaps regularly rely on feedback from trusted individuals but the app offers a chance to hear from a lot more people than the those known by officials.
“When we’re talking about public issues, public policies- I think (Zencity) can be a real tool for council,” Martin said.
(this is a developing story)