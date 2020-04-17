Town to open scaled down farmer’s market

In an effort to support local farmers, the Town of Summerville is opening a miniature version of its regular Farmer’s Market. This market is unlike any that came before- vendors and patrons must comply with special guidelines to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
The regular Summerville Farmer's Market season would have been in full swing by now with more than 70 vendors offering a variety of locally-grown produce and handmade items but it was forced into hiatus amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.According to Town officials, vendors who paid for their booths in full have been reimbursed and other vendors are holding on with the hope that the market will open in full sometime soon.
The Essential Goods Farmer’s Market will be scaled down and follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It opens on April 25 and will operate every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot located at 200 S. Main Street. It will include only vendors selling consumable farmed goods: produce, eggs, meat, and dairy items.
The limited number of well-spaced booths will serve only two customers at each time and customers must maintain six feet of distance from one another and the vendors. In an effort to keep crowds small preferably only one member of the household should come to pick up or shop.There will be one way foot traffic inside the market area. Pre-orders for pick-up are encouraged along with cash free transactions. Vendors handling food are required to wear and exchange gloves frequently.
The Essential Goods Market Vendors Include:
Gruber Farms (Vegetables & Fruit)
Wishbone Heritage Farms (Eggs & Meat)
Cypress Hill Farm (Produce)
Sunny Cedars Farm (Various Meat Products)
Freeman Produce (Produce)
Three Oaks Farm (Eggs, Meat, Milk & Produce)
Shuler Peach Company (Strawberries & Peaches)
Turner's Farm Fresh (Milk, ice cream, eggs, cheese)