Town to hire administrative assistant to the Mayor

Summerville Town Council members are in the process of amending the 2020 fiscal year budget to provide funds for the salary of the position of administrative assistant to the mayor.
Council members approved the first reading of the ordinance to amend the budget during a special called council meeting on Feb. 19.
Mayor Ricky Waring said the full-time position will consist of secretarial work in the mayor’s office. Waring himself once served as an administrative assistant to the late Mayor Berlin G. Myers. Although, Waring said his duties were mainly outside and included patrolling the community to make sure improvements were made to intersections and public spaces.
A public hearing and second reading for the ordinance will take place in March. Waring said the position will pay $49,900. Funds will come from fund balance.