Town to digitize decades worth of records

The Town of Summerville is in the process of converting its stored documents into a digital archive. Once the project is complete, the area where the files are currently kept will be available to create four additional office spaces.
The work may take up to a year and will cost $268,401 to convert almost 1.8 million images.
Currently the town stores its records in the Town Annex. Most of these documents include information-sensitive records and some date back before 1950. Many of them are from the Municipal Court, others are building permits or personnel files. In their paper form, they are susceptible to environmental damage such as fire, flood or infestation.
The town recently hired the company, Advanced Imaging Systems, to complete the conversion project.
With limited shared access to the files and no disaster recovery plan in place, the town council saw benefits in hiring AIS to scan and index all records. The company will pick-up files and take them to Pineville, North Carolina for processing. The scanned data will be uploaded to a document management system that is centralized and allows for secure, shared access.