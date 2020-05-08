Town of Summerville COVID-19 update

The Summerville Town Council standing committee meetings scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2020, have been postponed to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, before the regularly scheduled monthly council meeting at 6 p.m. Council members and staff will meet through Zoom, a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the internet to devices such as computers, tablets, and phones. The public can watch the meeting by clicking the ‘live streaming’ link on the homepage of the Town’s website. Public comments for posted agenda items will be accepted by email at publiccomments@summervillesc.gov through 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
All other Town meetings for the week of May 10 can be watched through the links below.
· Tree Protection Board Committee Meeting 9 a.m. Monday, May 11: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89568884792
· Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting (BZA) 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89548784228
· Standing Committee Meetings 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14: link on website
· Council Meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14: link on website
These decisions were made in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to prevent transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Town is under a State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 14. The vote made by Town Council temporarily suspends normal operating procedures of Town Council and authorizes the Town Administrator and Mayor to develop and enact a plan to ensure the continuity in the delivery of government services during the COVID-19 emergency.
All Town offices are closed to the public. Services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.
· Town Hall: (843) 871-6000.
· Administration: (843) 851-4200 or (843) 851-4201
· Building Permits: (843) 851-4205
· Business Licenses: (843) 851-4215 or (843) 695-6508
· Code Enforcement: (843) 851-4219
· Fire Department: (843) 873-5107
· Municipal Court: (843) 875-2010
· Parks and Recreation: (843) 851-5211
· Planning/Tree Permits: (843) 851-4214
· Police Department: (843) 871-2463 or (843) 875-1650
· Public Works: (843) 851-4225
Court
· Proof of listed citations submitted for consideration while court is closed can be emailed to municourt@summervillesc.gov. For requirements, click here.
· All traffic/criminal court and preliminary hearings will be rescheduled for a later date. The only sessions that will be held are bond hearings daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. if necessary. Staff will be available by phone at (843) 875-2010 for payments and questions Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can also be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in our overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.
Events
· 2020 Farmers Market has been postponed. In an effort to support local farmers, the Town of Summerville will operate an Essential Farm Goods Market until the Summerville Farmers Market officially re-opens for the season. The scaled-down market operates every Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning with vendors selling produce, eggs, meat, and dairy items.
· Fire Department’s car seat installation classes are canceled.
· May Movies in the Park is canceled.
· Staff will work with permittees on upcoming rentals.
Finance
· All deadlines for fines, penalties, and fees or the deadline for any other act required by the Town are suspended for March, April, and May. This suspension is only for penalties and does not affect the actual payments.
· Business license penalties are suspended through August 31. This suspension is only for penalties and does not affect the actual payments.
Public Works
· Staff is monitoring service requests through the Town of Summerville app and phone calls made to (843) 851-4225.
Recreation
· All Town tennis courts are now open.
· All Town spring sports programs are being rescheduled to the summer season.
· All Town playgrounds, public restrooms, basketball courts, and skate park are closed until further notice.
The Town advises the public to take precautions issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
For more information visit www.summervillesc.gov or call the appropriate department.