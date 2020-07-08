Town meetings to be held electronically through August

In light of the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the Town of Summerville has opted to hold public meetings electronically in the coming weeks.
Summerville Town Council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance requiring all Town Council, Committees, Boards, and Commission meetings to be held electronically through August 13. In a news release the town states that the decision was made in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus disease.
The town will host meetings through Zoom, a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the Internet to devices such as computers, tablets, and phones. The public can watch meetings by clicking the ‘live streaming’ link on the homepage of the town’s website.
Town Council will meet for its regular monthly council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom, not in Council Chambers. Residents can sign up for public comment one of two ways:
1. Send your comments to publiccomments@summervillesc.gov before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, with your name, address, and topic. You will receive a confirmation email once your submission has been received. Your email will be read aloud by the Town Clerk at the appropriate time. Please note that your submission in its entirety is public record, subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
2. Send an email to publiccomments@summervillesc.gov before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, with your name, address, and topic to register to speak from your phone during the correct public comment time on the agenda. A confirmation email will be sent to you with the link and/or phone number to use. Participants will be given 1 minute to speak online. Please note that your comments will be livestreamed to the public and recorded.
An ordinance passed on Monday, June 29 requires the public to wear face coverings in retail and foodservice establishments, effective through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 9, unless renewed or sooner terminated by Council.
The Annex Building and Town Hall are open with strict guidelines.
· Masks are required.
· The public can only enter Town Hall through the entrance near W. 2nd South St.
· The public can only enter the Annex Building through the main entrance near W. Richardson Ave.
· Anyone who attempts to enter the facilities will be required to have their temperature taken. Entrance will not be granted to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or over.
· Staff will sanitize commonly touched surfaces in common areas throughout the day.
· Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the facilities.