Town extends curfew; protest time moved up by two hours

Organizers of a Black Lives Matter March have rescheduled a protest march to begin at 2 p.m. today at the Walmart on Main Street in Summerville.
The protest was previously planned to begin at 4 p.m. but was adjusted when the Town of Summerville extended its curfew for 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. Town Council voted on the original curfew at a special called council meeting on Sunday, May 31 to limit the potential of violent protests. The vote also gives Mayor Ricky Waring authority to adjust the curfew based on events through Thursday, June 11.
The Town fully respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest. The Police Department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.
The Town is encouraging all businesses in the area of Main St. to close or completely secure their properties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris.
Criminal activity and destruction of property will not be tolerated.
Police are asking anyone to report suspicious activity to 9-1-1 and to stay safe.
Town Hall and the Annex Building will close to the public at 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020.