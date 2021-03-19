Town Council votes to allow businesses to make decision about wearing masks

While Summerville town council voted to extend its temporary mask ordinance on March 11, it also removed the requirement for the public to wear facial coverings inside a business unless the business itself requires it.
The temporary ordinance states that each business entity has the right to decide whether or not customers must wear one. The ordinance outlines that any indoor facility is required to enforce mask-wearing among their employees during any face-to-face interaction between other employees or the public.
Mary Edwards, Public Information Officer for the town of Summerville, confirmed the town's newly established mitigation measures on March 16.
“People are no longer required to wear face coverings when entering businesses in Summerville municipal limits unless the business itself requires customers to wear face coverings,” Edwards said.
While it is now up to the businesses to decide on mask requirements, several stores in downtown Summerville say that they will continue to carry on the same precautions that have been in place for many months now and remain operating under an abundance of caution.
Putting safety first has been a priority since the start of the pandemic, explained Diane Frankenberger, the owner of People, Places and Quilts. The store has served the community, located on Main street, for nearly 31 years now and Frankenberger says that they started enforcing precautions as soon Covid-19 began creeping into the country's consciousness.
“From the very start, when we realized that this virus was here to stay, and because of the age of our customers — we really have all ages and all genders — we have required people to not only wear a mask but clean their hands. We even cleaned their credit cards and chairs,” Frankenberger said. “Many people told us they would not go out to anywhere else but felt safe coming to our store. ”
Frankenberger said that while she faced some resistance to wearing masks from customers in the beginning, most people no longer object.
“At one time, it was so far removed they didn't know anybody who had Covid-19 but now everyone knows someone who has had it and been affected by it,” Frankenberger said
Toni Hammersley, associate at The French Mercantile, says that for the most part she has noticed shops continuing to promote and require masks in stores. Hammersley feels that masks should be worn by customers largely to ensure the safety of the employees, as they are in contact with so many patrons each day. She says they will definitely still require a mask as long as there is a pandemic.
“I think it's wise, while there is still a pandemic to use one. Nothing else has changed, whether or not they say masks or no masks, there's still a pandemic. It's not like one snap of a finger and everything is gone,” Hammersley said.
Still, with the decision for mask enforcement in the hands of business entities, the relevance of facial coverings for customers in the coming weeks is unknown. The ordinance gives leniency as coronavirus cases in the county have only recently begun declining. While the county may be catching first glimpses of a light at the end of a long tunnel, some are unsure if now is the time to pull away from restrictions.
Frankenberger herself decided to stop going to a grocery store when she felt that the business was not properly upholding mask and sanitation regulations. She says that when the time comes for masks to be a thing of the past, we will know.
“We are just going to know when the time is, but now's not the time to let down our guard. It's just a matter of feeling safe and if they don't feel safe they aren't going to do business with you,” Frankenberger said.