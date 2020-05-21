Town contributes funds to local projects

Summerville is pitching in some funds for two local construction projects: Summerville High’s Memorial Stadium and the Trident Technical College Dorchester Campus.
During their regular meeting in May, the Summerville Town Council approved a request from the Summerville High School Football Team for $200,000. The contribution will go toward renovations to Memorial Stadium. The football team also requested money from Dorchester County Council and Dorchester School District Two.
According to town officials, the football team brings in more than 75,000 people to the stadium at least six nights a year for football games. The stadium is also used for band competitions. Town staff members have shown interest in using the stadium for public events when it is not being used for school events.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said Dorchester County may contribute the same amount as the town.
“This (renovation) is a multimillion dollar project, this (contribution) is just some seed money to get them started,” Waring said.
Town council members voted to approve the request “contingent upon participation of the county and school district.” Funds will come from the Hospitality and Accommodations Tax Fund Balance.
Town council also approved a request from Dorchester County for a $200,000 contribution to the Trident Technical College Dorchester Campus. These funds will come from the general fund balance.
The capital contribution goes toward the renovation of the new campus located inside the former Big Lots store at 10055A Dorchester Road. The 28,000 square foot center will cost more than $2 million to renovate and the county is currently facing a funding shortfall of half a million dollars.
Dorchester County is the largest county in the state without a technical college campus.
Once complete TTC anticipates opening its campus for a spring 2021 term with diverse offerings such as general education, cosmetology, cybersecurity, and HVAC maintenance.
Students will be able to complete an associates degree from this campus without having to visit another location. The location will also host a full service admissions office and exam proctoring center.