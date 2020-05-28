Town considers plans for Oakbrook Ashley River Preserve

Summerville is considering how to develop a new park along the historic and beautiful Ashley River.
A master plan is in the works for the 43 acres of undeveloped property formerly known as the “Bend on the Ashley.” The natural resource is located adjacent to the existing Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing property and provides direct riverfront access to visitors.
Keane McLaughlin, from ESP Associates, presented the results of an online survey to the Summerville Town Council on Wednesday. The survey asked what program elements should be included in the new park. Options included: more boardwalks, trails (paved and natural), watersport rentals, bicycle paths, fishing docks, car and boat parking, rope courses, disc golf, a kayak launch, environmental education and other suggestions.
There were 270 respondents to the survey and about half were town residents. McLaughlin said overall, responses said to keep the area natural.
Several Town Council members agreed with the idea of preserving the area more than anything else. Town Councilman Walter Bailey said he was not in favor of putting amenities such as disc golf or an observation tower in the park. He said the town-owned waterfront area is as pristine as it was when the area was settled in the 1600s.
Councilman Bill McIntosh said he was also against putting new active recreation in the park. He pointed out that a kayak launch is located nearby at the existing Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing and that the town is already building a mountain bike course on a different site, with volunteers.
“We bought the large tract for two reasons only: to protect it from development and to increase access to the river,” McIntosh said.
He said by simply buying the property, the town has protected the waterfront area from residential development. Access to the river can be accomplished without spending much money, he added.
Council members showed interest in an observation tower but questioned how many people would actually make use of it. Councilman Terry Jenkins and Councilman McIntosh both said they saw the value of an observation tower but also said such towers can be expensive or depending on the way they are designed; they can be an eyesore.
Councilman Bob Jackson has said in the past that this is the property that originally got him to run for town council; at one time the property was originally slated for condos and apartments.
In addition to preserving the waterfront property, Jackson envisions a 17-mile linear park made up of walking trails that connect Ladson to downtown Summerville and runs between Colonial Dorchester, the Oakbrook Ashley River Preserve, and nearby Dorchester County owned parks and trails.
Dorchester County recently contributed $2 million in funds from the Oakbrook tax increment financial district to the Oakbrook Ashley River Preserve.
Jackson said the town and the county have been working together closely to improve the Oakbrook area.
Now that town council members have reviewed the results of the online survey, ESP Associates will prepare preliminary concept plans made up of two concepts to discuss with town staff.
Jackson said those preliminary concepts will show how park elements will fit inside of the wetlands along with more details on a facility for the space. He said he would like to see mostly trails and boardwalks in the park and increased access to the river. In addition, he is interested in picnic pavilions, public restrooms, and an education center. Perhaps even an amphitheater that could hide into the woods.
Most importantly, he said the natural resource has been saved from becoming condos.
The Ashley River connects Summerville to the Atlantic Ocean through the Charleston Harbor and it remains a relatively undisturbed tidal ecosystem that provides habitat for wildlife. The environmentally-rich property is described as one of Summerville’s “undiscovered jewels.”
“You can’t create a space like that—it is what it is and it’s beautiful—we don't want to change it,” Jackson said.