Town considers extending Cedar Street

The Town of Summerville is working to extend Cedar Street to Berkeley Circle in an effort to alleviate traffic on Summerville’s busiest street.
The extension would continue North Cedar Street roughly one third of a mile from its current end point at West 9th Street to connect with Berkeley Circle which is used as an access road to Azalea Square, the Weatherstone neighborhood, and Holiday Drive.
The proposed extension is one of several road projects the town is considering taking up this year. Russ Cornette, town engineer and director of public works, presented the idea to the public works committee and full council meeting in February. Council members were supportive.
Town Councilman Aaron Brown called the extension a “very worthy project,” and said it would help motorists cut through the area while avoiding congestion on North Main Street. Councilman Walter Bailey echoed those remarks.
“Having a street all the way through town, parallel to Main Street, would be tremendously helpful,” Bailey said.
Cornette is working on the design and permitting process and said preliminary designs will take close to a year to complete.
One other project under consideration is the addition of an at grade railroad crossing at Magnolia Street. Cornette along with South Carolina Department of Transportation Commissioner Robby Robbins, championed the project as another way to relieve congestion on Main Street but have had little luck convincing Norfolk Southern to add a fourth crossing in the downtown area.
“We will keep talking and see if they can give a positive response,” Cornette said.