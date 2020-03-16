Town closes RECC, postpones events, and reschedules court hearings amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Town of Summerville has made adjustments to daily operations in an effort to keep residents safe amid the growing spread of COVID-19. The Rollins Edwards Community Center and the Gahagan Park and Recreation Building are both closed to the public until further notice.
“Our top priority is preventing, to the best of our ability, any local cases and transmission of COVID-19,” said Town Administrator Colin Martin. “We’re paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. “We want to do everything we can to keep our employees and those living in our town safe and healthy.”
In addition, all traffic/criminal court and preliminary hearings will be rescheduled for April 2020. The only sessions that will be held are bond hearings daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., if an afternoon bond is necessary.
The town announced in a news release that it is currently in the process of rescheduling all cases. Offices will remain open for payments Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can also be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in our overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.
Events
· 2020 Farmers Market has been postponed.
· Movies in the Park for Friday, March 27 is canceled.
· Staff will work with permittees on upcoming rentals.
· Any event over 50 is discouraged.
Meetings
· The Commercial Design Review Board (CDRB) meeting planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, has been moved to Council Chambers. The meeting is limited to just applicants. It will be live streamed.
Recreation
· All Town spring sports have been postponed.
Public Works activities, including trash and yard debris, will continue with limited human interaction. While Town Hall is open, all services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through our CitizenServe portal.
The Town advises the public to take precautions issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
For more information visit www.summervillesc.gov or call Town Hall at (843) 871-6000.