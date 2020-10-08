The Summerville Family YMCA announces Jan Parsons as interim CEO

The Summerville Family YMCA announced Thursday that Jan Parsons will serve as the interim CEO, effective Oct. 19. She will succeed Chris Sapp, who served as CEO for a year.
“We are excited to announce Jan Parsons as our interim CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA,” said Nick Nydegger, chair of the board of directors. “Jan has a strong commitment to the community and passion for the Y. Her leadership will be an integral part of this transition period.”
Parsons said she is ready for her new role. “As a lifelong supporter of the YMCA, I am humbled with the opportunity to work with the staff to help continue our mission ensuring that Summerville residents have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”
“This Y truly is the cornerstone of the community and is making a remarkable difference every day in the lives of so many,” said Sapp. “Jan has been a cause driven leader for so long, specifically serving the Summerville Family YMCA. She will do a great job helping transition the organization to the next chapter.”
Parsons comes from a family embedded in the YMCA philosophy. Her mother worked for the Y for 50 years; her husband served as a YMCA CEO for 18 years; and she began her Y career as a camp counselor in 1967. Over the years, Parsons held five different positions at the Summerville Family YMCA, as well as teaching fitness classes for 45 years.
The YMCA veteran was inducted to the Miami County YMCA Wall of Fame, named a Y Staff Person of the Year, listed on the Summerville Journal Scene’s Women 2 Watch, as well as a AYP Leadership Award recipient for Chapter 23.