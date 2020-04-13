Televisits connect patients to hospital staff, family members

More hospitals are turning to Telehealth for services amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare professionals are using video calls to interact with patients instead of meeting face to face which would increase risk of spreading the virus.
The Summerville Medical Center is no exception to this trend. Due to visitor restrictions at the hospital, many patients are recuperating alone and miss their families. The hospital’s IT department recently rolled out new technology to connect patients with their loved ones and also their doctors.
Five virtual carts have been placed in the third floor medical/surgical unit and intensive care unit. Each cart has an Apple TV, iphone, and video conferencing technology. Patients can host a virtual family reunion with up to four phone lines at a time.
“The great thing about this application is that if you had multiple family members- you could all be in on the same conversation at once,” said David Campbell, IT director at Summerville Medical Center.
Telemedicine and televisit carts are used primarily for patients coming into an isolation room or those that have a no visit policy- patients can still meet with their families and have that face-to-face connection.
In addition to the patient being able to speak with their family and friends through the technology that we have implemented, our clinical staff also has the capability of interacting with the patient rather than having to go in and out of the room.